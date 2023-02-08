RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
According to deputies, the traffic stop was conducted on a truck traveling on Ellenboro Henrietta Road displaying a fictitious registration plate.
Deputies requested assistance from the Rutherford County’s Narcotics Unit and K-9 Jumper with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
On the scene, K-9 Jumper conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl and two sets of digital scales.
As a result, 25-year-old driver Cody Ryan Rollins and 51-year-old passenger Julius Tyrone Miller were charged with the following:
Cody Ryan Rollins:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
- Operate vehicle with no insurance
- Fictitious registration plate
He was given a $225,000 bond.
Julius Tyrone Miller:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was given a $200,000 bond.