RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.

According to deputies, the traffic stop was conducted on a truck traveling on Ellenboro Henrietta Road displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Deputies requested assistance from the Rutherford County’s Narcotics Unit and K-9 Jumper with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On the scene, K-9 Jumper conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl and two sets of digital scales.

As a result, 25-year-old driver Cody Ryan Rollins and 51-year-old passenger Julius Tyrone Miller were charged with the following:

Cody Ryan Rollins:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking opium or heroin

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Operate vehicle with no insurance

Fictitious registration plate

He was given a $225,000 bond.

Julius Tyrone Miller:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking opium or heroin

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $200,000 bond.