ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for allegedly providing false and misleading statements to authorities during the investigation.

The Department of Justice indictment alleges that on Aug. 4, 2019, Ritter shot Doe because of her gender identity.

The indictment also says Ritter misled state investigators about his whereabouts the day of the killing and says Pinckney lied about seeing Ritter after that morning.

If convicted, an obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, while the lying to federal investigators carries a maximum penalty of 5 years. The hate crime charge has a maximum sentence of life in prison.