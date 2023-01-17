GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a December shooting in Greenwood that killed a 24-year-old man and an unborn child.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Cardinal Glen apartments on Parkway. Police said a pregnant woman who was shot in the back and a man who was shot in the leg were both taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Gabriel Dion Goode, 24, died the next morning at Self Regional Hospital, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office. The women survived the shooting.

Police arrested Javier Williams, 21, on the day of the shooting and charged him with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Kevontae Mykel Hill, 20, has also been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.