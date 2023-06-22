ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men will be sentenced Thursday in federal court for their roles in the deadly robbery of a Williamsburg County mail carrier in 2019.

Irene Pressley, 64, was found dead inside a mail truck along her Andrews, South Carolina, route in September 2019. Authorities said she was shot and killed after refusing to deliver two pounds of marijuana to Trevor Seaward.

Seward was convicted in the deadly robbery in January 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Pressley had placed a letter in Seward’s mailbox stating that the recipient would need to claim the delivery from the post office.

FILE | Irene Pressley

Seward confronted Pressley to obtain the package but returned home when she refused. He returned armed with an AR-15. Officials said Seward fired approximately 20 rounds into the back of her vehicle while it traveling on Senate Road, striking her multiple times.

Seward then removed mail from the vehicle and searched for the anticipated package and any other items of value. The package containing the marijuana was later found on Senate Road.

He faces life in prison for the use of the AR-15 in Pressley’s killing, up to 20 years for the robbery of Pressley, 10 years for the illegal possession of the weapon and five years for marijuana conspiracy, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jerome Davis will also be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to his role in Pressley’s robbery.

Pressley was a beloved mail carrier for over 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. presided over the trial and will impose the sentences.