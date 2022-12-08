BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Boone are seeking the public’s help identifying two men carried out a daring heist.

The stolen item is an inflatable chicken that was standing in front of a local Zaxby’s restaurant. It has been missing since Nov. 1.

One of the men was wearing a gray sweatshirt, yellow and black stiped overalls and a black baseball cap, police said. The second man was wearing jeans, a black jacket and a yellow baseball cap.

The were seen leaving the restaurant with the stolen chicken in a white, four-door pickup truck.

Anyone who has seen the chicken or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or Boone police at 828-268-6900.