COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A $2 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Huntsman Markets Shell store at 1830 Huntsman Drive in Aiken. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers and had the Megaplier, which doubled the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers in the June 9 drawing were 1 – 5 – 9 – 10 – 23 and the Megaball was 22.

Visit the lottery website for more information on claiming prizes.