CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men from Charleston were arrested Friday for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

According to the FBI, Chadwick Clifton and David Johnston traveled to Washington to participate in the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Clifton documented their trip on social media apps like TikTok. A witness sent videos of the men inside the capitol with captions like “Storming the capital building everybody’s going to come way more in DC today first hand I was there.”



Via FBI

According to another witness, Clifton bragged to co-workers about his actions and also posted videos on Facebook Live.

The FBI searched Clifton’s Facebook and found the following:

On 01/03/2021, User Chad Clifton states: This is Complete BS and it’s his own people. Nothing they said meant squat to him! This is the future you wanted? I don’t think so. See you in DC ❤🇺🇺🇺🇺Trump2020🇺🇺🇺🇺❤

On 01/07/2021, conversation between Facebook User Chad Clifton and Facebook User Andy Balao. Andy Balao: U get lock up yet 😆😆. How bad is it. Be safe my friend Chad Clifton: I’m otw home now. We are good and no harm. Awesome day!!❤🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺🇺�

On 01/09/2021, conversation between Facebook User Chad Clifton and Facebook User Jewel Clifton. Chad Clifton: I’m telling you right now don’t say anything out loud that you don’t want somebody else to hear We are in a war and 95% of the people don’t even know it When I went to DC that was an experience of a lifetime.

I’m sorry that I went inside a broken door where we could have potential he got in trouble but I was a patriot and I made sure that people didn’t destroy things and picked up trash and we respectful. The medium made it look like we were a bunch of demons destroying things in which we were not in anyway.

Surveillance video from the Capitol “identified individuals, based on facial features and clothing… believed to be Clifton and Johnston.” Both men’s cell phones were geolocated to the area at the time of the insurrection.

The two men are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the capitol buildings