RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are being filmed in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.

One of the films, titled “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” has a budget of $23 million — with grants from the state allowing for a rebate of up to $5.75 million, the news release said.

Last month, casting officials sent out a call for extras to appear in the movie, which is being filmed in Wilmington. The filming for the movie already started in early October and is expected to wrap up in mid-November, according to the casting call sheet.

“The story follows three best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” the news release said about “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.”

The other film that earned grants from the commerce department is starting product in Charlotte this week.

The movie titled “Mother Couch!” is an independent feature that “tells the story of how three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave.”

The film has been awarded a grant of up to $1.75 million — with a likely overall budget of $7 million. North Carolina offers producers financial rebates of up to 25% on qualified expenses.

The most recent filming in the state took place over the summer when the third season of Hightown was filmed in the Ocean Isle Beach area.

The show filmed its first season in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the Starz TV drama is set.

But in 2020 and in January 2021, the series was filmed in the Wilmington area.