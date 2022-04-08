SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Lee County deputies were taken to the hospital after a shootout with a suspect Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The female caller said a man assaulted her, broke her phone and took her car keys, a news release said. She fled the residence.

The two knew each other.

Deputies responded to the residence, along the 5500 block of Olivia Road in Sanford, and tried to get the suspect, Saheem William, to exit, a news release said.

Williams didn’t comply. Instead, he began shooting at deputies from inside the house.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with him, and two were injured, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two deputies were taken to Central Carolina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the standoff, Williams tossed a gun out the window and exited the residence.