TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.

They said it happened at Smithfield Food in Tar Heel.

The two men were arrested and each was charged with:

Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense

One count of forgery of an instrument

Smith was also served with outstanding warrants from Cumberland County on charges of embezzlement and failure to return rental property.

Both men were held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Blackshear was issued a $5,000 bond and Smith was issued a $15,000 bond.