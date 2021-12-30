2 North Carolina restaurant employees, 5 teens charged after alcohol-involved crash

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two restaurant employees and five teens from the Outer Banks are now facing multiple charges following an alcohol-involved crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old in November.

Following an investigation by the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), two restaurant employees, and five underaged teens have been charged stemming from a crash on Nov. 27 in Currituck County.

Officials with ALE stated that they were called to investigate the crash after it was suspected that the driver, 18-year-old Skylar Menteer, was intoxicated prior to the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that Menteer and four other teens went to two Kill Devil Hills restaurants. Officials say the employees at the restaurants served the teens mixed beverages over the course of several hours.

Menteer then drove from the businesses and was involved in the crash.

The two employees, identified as Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres from 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano, and Ashley M. Trochez Lanza from Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, were both charged with several counts of selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old.

The ALE will also submit violations to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for both restaurants which could result in fines, suspension, or the revocation of their ABC permits.

The teens involved in the crash are also facing multiple charges:

Skylar Menteer, 18, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Brooke Martin, 19, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Hannah Dozier, 19, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Emma Brumsey, 19, of Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Gabrielle Pennington, 19, Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages



Officials say the crash is still under investigation.