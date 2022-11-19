The Tar River in a photo from the city of Greenville.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina rivers failed a water testing program this week that checks for E. coli bacteria.

A group that normally tests river water quality during the summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.

“We know that recreation in our waterways is not limited to the summer months, so we wanted to provide water-quality information all year round,” Jill Howell of Sound Rivers said in a Friday news release.

Officials said 13 river sites were tested. During the summer, more than 50 river sites are checked.

On the Tar and Pamlico rivers at Havens Gardens in Washington and Port Terminal in Greenville failed, the group said.

On Oct. 27, Lawson Creek Park on the Trent River and Glenburnie Park on the Neuse River failed.

The next results will be released is Dec. 15.

The full testing of more sites is set to return starting on Memorial Day in 2023, officials said.