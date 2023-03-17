STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Iredell-Statesville schools are having remote classes on Friday after a student in the community was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the school district.

Northview Academy and Statesville High School pivoted to online learning after the shooting, which also critically injured a 15-year-old.

“It is our goal to keep our students safe and focused on learning,” a release stated.

A district spokesperson said that in light of the ongoing investigation, multiple campuses were placed on a “security alert” on Thursday that allowed the schools to “limit movement and secure the outside perimeter without interrupting the learning day.”

Northview Academy’s classes were canceled on Thursday out of concern for the students and staff.

“As a district committed to continuous improvement, our safety team will continue to work

with the Statesville Police Department to provide resources to improve and protect the safety of our students and staff,” a news release said.