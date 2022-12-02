ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two law enforcement officers and a firefighter were injured and a suspect is dead after shots were fired during a response to a mobile home fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and fire crews responded to a call for a home on fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at a mobile home. A person was reported to be at the back of the home, deputies said.

Authorities said that as firefighters went to the back of the home, they found the person with a firearm.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office press release said “shots were fired.” Two law enforcement officers and a firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. One officer received a gunshot to the face while another suffered a shot to the hand.

Despite their injuries, the officers helped get the injured firefighter to Rowan County EMS and other first responders for treatment.

The suspect, 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green, was killed during the exchange, deputies said. After police secured the scene, firefighters continued to fight the fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Queen City News is working to learn more details about the shooting.