Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street.

Deputies said the patrolmen were conducting a traffic stop when a silver Chrysler hit them and fled the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody about an hour later.

Both troopers were transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to deputies.

One patrolman has been treated and released while the other remains in critical condition.

Investigators are on the scene conducting an investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.