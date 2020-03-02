2 people die in multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 710 in Robeson Co.

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Two people have died in a crash along Highway 710 in Robeson County on Monday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash between Red Springs and Pembroke on Highway 710, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Brent Lewis. Two drivers died in the crash.

On vehicle was traveling southbound on 710 when it merged in an attempt to pass another vehicle, Sgt. Lewis said. In doing so, the vehicle passed in front of the other vehicle it was attempting to pass, resulting in the crash.

The vehicle attempting to pass then went onto the shoulder, according to Sgt. Lewis. The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle. Those two vehicles both skidded onto the shoulder, too.

The people who died were the driver of the vehicle attempting to pass and the driver of vehicle it was trying to pass.

This is a developing story. No further details are available at this time.

