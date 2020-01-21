ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW)- Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Robeson County.
Trooper J.W. Scott, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 the crash happened on Cabinet Shop Road. Troopers believe the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
The driver and passenger both died. Their names have not yet been released.
Count on News13 for updates as work to learn more information.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Sunny and cold again today, feeling colder
- 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers will become the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl
- 2 people die after car overturns, catches fire in Robeson County
- Bill in SC House would require overdose preventing drug to be co-prescribed with opioids
- 49ers impressive turnaround sparks Super Bowl appearance