Flood waters in Greenville (Source: City of Greenville)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Officials said two people were rescued from floodwaters Wednesday morning in Greenville.

Flooding in the city of Greenville (Source: City of Greenville)

The city of Greenville said there are several roads in the city that are flooded.

Cleveland Park and the Greenville Zoo are closed, according to officials.

The Greenville City Fire Department performed a water rescue with two people trapped in a minivan at Halton Road and Haywood Road.

Officials said people should not drive on flooded roads, and that they should turn around.

No additional information was immediately available.