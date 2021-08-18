2 Robeson County men accused of shooting into car at gas station in July wanted on new charges

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men released from jail after being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle at a gas station in Robeson County in July are wanted on new charges, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Daquan McNair, 26, and Waltay Jackson, 19, are wanted on warrants charging them with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The two men were originally charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on July 25 at the BP gas station, also known as the Happy Mart, on W. Broad Street in St. Pauls. Police said bullets fired into the car came within inches of hitting the driver.

According to police, McNair might be staying in Lumberton. His last known address was on E. Armfield Street in St. Pauls. Jackson might be staying in Fairmont. His last known address was on N. Alford Street in St. Pauls.

McNair was previously arrested by St. Pauls police on July 10 on weapon and drug charges. He was also charged with violating his release conditions from his arrest on a first-degree murder charge in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Michael Seago of the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.