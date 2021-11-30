2 Robeson County men charged after deputies seize drugs, guns, cash during traffic stop

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County men are facing multiple charges after deputies seized several kinds of drugs, guns and cash Monday night during a traffic stop in Maxton.

Cameron Locklear, 18, and Nicholas Locklear, 22, both of Maxton, were arrested by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division after officers pulled over a 2008 Honda Accord on Cabinet Shop Road. Officers seized unspecified amounts of fentanyl, prescription pills, marijuana, firearms, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Cameron Locklear was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; simple possession of a scheduled II controlled substance; possession of a stolen firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $525,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

He was arrested for similar offenses in September 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholas Locklear was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $501,000 secured bond.

He was arrested for similar offenses in October 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation or information about other drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.