2 Robeson County men face numerous charges in theft investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County men have been charged in a series of thefts in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

Ryan Townsend, 33, and Travis Hammonds, 25, both of Red Springs, allegedly stole items from multiple residences, storage locations and a church. They were arrested on Sunday.

The owners of several trailers and a lawnmower recovered by authorities have also been connected in connection to the investigation, and Wilkins’ office said more charges are likely.

Townsend and Hammonds have both been charged with six counts of felony conspiracy, six counts of felony larceny and six counts of felony possession of stolen goods. There were given $60,000 secured bonds and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

“Please continue to be vigilant especially as we are entering the holiday season,” Wilkins said in a Facebook post. “These thieves are brazen and will come onto your property even with you home. Consider getting driveway motion sensors that alert you when something has entered your property. Some sort of home surveillance camera system or deer cameras are helpful as well.”

The Red Springs Police Department assisted with the investigation, which is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.