2 Robeson County men sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County drug traffickers have been sentenced to a collective 20 years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

Joel Armando Rodriquez, 48, of Maxton, was sentenced on June 9 to 12.5 months in prison for trafficking cocaine and crystal methamphetamine after pleading guilty in November to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Rodriquez was accused of regularly trafficking drugs from Texas to North Carolina. He was found with a kilogram of cocaine in October 2019 during a traffic stop conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation later found that he had distributed “a significant amount” of meth in Robeson County, according to the announcement.

The announcement also said that Tushombi Take Wallace, 45, of Lumberton, was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, 280 grams or more of cocaine base, 500 grams or more of cocaine, the distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin and five grams or more of meth.

Wallace was accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant on several instances between December 2017 and January 2020.