BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Two men have been sentenced for setting fires that burned multiple historic barns and other farm structures in 2021 in Buncombe County, according to the district attorney’s office.

Blake Cameron Williams, 24, and Anthony DeWayne Boyd, 21, pleaded guilty on May 18 to five counts of burning certain buildings, five counts of felony conspiracy to commit arsons and six counts of burning personal property.

Judge Steven Warren accepted their guilty pleas and sentenced both men to 44 to 82 months in prison. He also ordered them to pay $50,000 in restitution. They will also remain on supervised probation for at least two years after their release from prison.

According to officials, various fire departments and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on Nov. 3, 2021, to multiple structure fires throughout the Sandy Mush, Newfound, Sugar Creek, and Leicester communities. At each site, officials found barns or hay sheds engulfed in flames.

Officials said that all of the sites were functional and supported family farms and livelihoods.

Sheriff’s office detectives worked with the State Bereau of Investigation and the fire departments and eventually identified three suspects. All three were taken into custody on Nov. 15, 2021.

Boyd and Williams later admitted to being involved in the fires. Charges are still pending against Ashley Debra Neal, 28.