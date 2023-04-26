FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Do you enjoy living on or visiting Folly Beach? Now is your chance to spread the word as Folly is nominated for USA Today’s ‘Best Beach in the South’ award.

The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice awards allow people to weigh in on their favorite spots across the country, including hotels, vacation destinations, restaurants, and more.

Folly Beach is one of 20 nominees in the category, which highlights the “warm waters, soft sands and multitude of activities” of beaches along the southern coastline. Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County is also among the nominees.

Nicknamed the “Edge of America,” Folly Beach is a 12-square-mile barrier island packed with shops and restaurants. It is known for its laid-back “surfer-dude vibe.”

Voting for the ‘Best Beach in the South’ award closes at 12 p.m. on May 22. You can vote up to once a day here.

The winning beaches, as determined by public vote, will be announced on June 2.