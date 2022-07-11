ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Anderson County sheriff’s deputies were hurt Sunday night they crashed into each other while trying to stop a vehicle possibly connected to a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The incident, which sent both deputies to a hospital, happened about 10 p.m. on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road. No information was immediately available about their injuries.

Authorities said the deputies crashed while they were trying to stop a vehicle that matched a description of one involved in a drive-by shooting in Anderson.

The crash remains under investigation.