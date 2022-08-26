CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident Thursday in Charlotte, according to witnesses.

Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing.

Witnesses told QCN that it all began with a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing.

They said a car almost ran over two people walking in the area as it “whipped down the road.”

When people yelled at the driver to slow down, that driver came back out and stabbed someone. After the initial stabbing, another person stabbed the suspect.

“The gentleman in the car turned around, went over and confronted them and stabbed one of the guys, and then the brother of the stab victim went over there and sliced the guy up,” said Samuel Myatt, a witness on the scene.