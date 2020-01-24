2 suspects charged in deadly Laurens shooting

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Police Department officials arrested a man following a deadly shooting Friday morning in Laurens.

According to a police department news release, police received a call about shots fired on Fleming Street and when officers arrived on-scene, they found one person dead.

The victim was identified as Kimori T. Godfrey, 21, of Laurens.

Police began to investigate the homicide and later identified Azaerion Dykazious Jones, 19, as a suspect in the case.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in locating Jones and he has since been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was taken to the Laurens County Detention Center. His bond hearing has been set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Laurens Police Department Municipal Court.

A second person, Nakerrius L. Pressley, 19, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in relation to this case.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called in to assist with processing the crime scene, according to the release.