2 teens found dead in car near elementary school in North Carolina; foul play, drugs not suspected

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers found dead inside a car outside an elementary school on Sunday have been identified by a school official in Hoke County, North Carolina.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Dowless identified the teens as Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez. Dowles said the two were 11th-graders at Hoke County High School.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating as of Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 800-block of Phillipi Church Road in Raeford on Sunday in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The address given by the sheriff’s office was that of Don Steed Elementary School.

Authorities said that deputies found two teens inside the vehicle. They requested help from EMS, who responded to the scene and declared both dead.

“This is a great loss for our entire district family,” Dowles said in a Facebook post. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need.”

School counselors were made available Monday and Tuesday for students and staff who might need them.

A captain with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the situation was not a murder-suicide and it does not appear to be a drug overdose. The deaths are believed to have been accidental. The captain would not rule out or confirm carbon monoxide poisoning.

No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.