2 teens killed after crash involving bicycle in Robeson County identified

RED SPRINGS, NC AREA (WBTW) – The two teens killed after a crash involving a bicycle in Robeson County have been identified.

Sgt. McVicker, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, identified the two teenagers killed as Donovan Oxendine, 14, and Aiden Christopher Manning Caldwell, 13.

Sgt. SB Lewis, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, previously told News13 the two teenagers were pronounced dead on Saturday following the crash.

News13 previously reported the crash happened Thursday night. Two teenagers were on a bike when it was hit by a car on Oxendine School Road west of Red Springs.

Red Springs High School said on Facebook that Oxendine was a student.

