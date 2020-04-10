2 teens seriously injured when bicycle hit by car in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two teenagers were injured Thursday night when their bike was hit by a car on Oxendine School Road west of Red Springs.

Two 14-year-olds were on a bike that did not have any reflectors on a road that was not lit, according to Sherwood Lewis with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. One teen was peddling the bike and the other was standing on the pegs on the back.

Both 14-year-olds were seriously injured, Lewis said. No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

