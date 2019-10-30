2 wanted for trying to run over officer, police say

FLETCHER, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two suspects after an officer was injured and fired a shot while checking on a suspicious vehicle in Fletcher.

According to the Fletcher Police Department, an officer was investigating the vehicle shortly before noon in the parking lot of the Ingles store on US-25.

As the officer approached the vehicle, police said the driver drove away after attempting to hit the officer.

The officer fired a shot at the hood of the vehicle, police said.

(From: Fletcher Police Department)

The vehicle, described as a black or dark-colored two-door Acura with a plastic bag covering the back window, drove away on Hendersonville Road.

Fletcher Police said they have since identified the suspects inside the vehicle as 29-year-old Ryan Hoffman Vought and 27-year-old Autumn Michelle James.

According to police, Vought is wanted on warrants for Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Governmental Official, Resisting a Public Officer, and Driving While License Revoked while James is wanted on a warrant for Resisting a Public Officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and had since been released.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828-687-7922.