MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two women who are accused of spending more than $37,000 using stolen credit cards have been identified. North Carolina police say two young men are also part of their theft ring.

The women made “fraudulent purchases” Feb. 3 at a Lowe’s home improvement store at 2115 Matthews Township Parkway, according to police in Matthews, which is south of Charlotte.

Matthews police issued an alert with two photos of the women on March 8.

The women are also suspected of using stolen credit cards while making other purchases in the area that exceeded $37,000, police said.

Earlier this month, Matthews police announced they figured out the identity of the two women thanks to tips. Police also said the investigation led to two other suspects.

Police said the four suspects face 22 arrest warrants.

Images and info from Matthews police

The original photos from Matthews Police Department

Tina Marie Alexander, 44, and Latasha Lynn Hunt, 41, are facing warrants for identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, according to police.

Police also said Aaron Blake Caulder, 18, and John Michael Driggers, 21, are also wanted on the same charges, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at (704) 847-5555.