ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond, and Chwasciewski received a $50,000 secured bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Sasha Chwasciewski Rhiannon Morgan

It happened at about 8 a.m., according to Pamlico County officials.

“Initial reports indicated that a masked individual entered the store, produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from clerk,” authorities said in a news release. “The suspect obtained an amount of U.S. currency from the clerk and fled the business. The suspect entered a dark-colored passenger vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.”

Investigators quickly identified the two suspects and found the vehicle they allegedly used to get away after the robbery. A gun allegedly used in the robbery was also recovered.

The women were arrested without incident, but no additional details were immediately available.