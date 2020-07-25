2 women dead after suspect fires shots into multiple cars parked in Lumberton lot

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man fired multiple shots into vehicles backing out of a parking spaces in Lumberton, killing two women.

Police were called to a shooting in a store parking lot at 1305 East 5th Street at about 4:56 p.m. on Firday.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department are working the crime scene and said two women have died. The NCSBI is assisting in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a man, wearing a hoodie. He fired into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces, police said.

The victims have been identified as Kayla Kyle, 32, of Lumberton and Kimberly Hunt, 41, unknown address.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department. 910-671-3845.