GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police said an SUV drove into a crowd at the Exxon on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Six people were run over in the incident, including Zanelle Tucker, who died, and her cousin, Latika Tucker.

Watlington was found guilty of first-degree murder, and Felton was found guilty of accessory after the fact. The women faced five counts of attempted first-degree murder but were found not guilty.

Watlington was sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Felton faces a minimum of 9 1/2 to 10 years in prison.

Paula Edmondson, Felton’s mother and Watlington’s aunt, claimed that the two had tried to break up a fight and were jumped by a group of people.

“No one came to their rescue to help them,” Edmonson said. “No one called the police. Everybody egging the fight on, but no one tried to stop it.

The two women were seen on multiple cellphone videos yelling and being punched by a group of people.

Friends and family of Zanelle Tucker held a vigil in October 2019 at the gas station parking lot where the mother of two was run over and killed.

“I still feel guilty because my niece ain’t here, so I don’t know how to process that,” said Tammy Tucker, Latika’s mom and Zanelle’s aunt. “I don’t understand why my daughter is here, and my niece is not here.”

Loved ones filled the gas station with Zanelle’s favorite color, wearing yellow shirts and releasing yellow balloons. They also pleaded for the community to show compassion.

“I just want them to leave my family alone,” Tucker said. “Stop posting them videos. Everybody’s seen it. There’s no more you can show us. I happened to watch one, and I’ll never get that image of my daughter and niece laying there.”