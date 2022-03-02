WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women have been convicted of inciting a fight between two women at an assisted-living facility in Noth Carolina to fight.

The two Winston-Salem women, Marilyn Latish McKey, 35, and Taneshia DeShawn Jordan, 28, recorded a fight between two residents and shared it with others back in 2019.

Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 23, was acquitted of a misdemeanor charge of aiding and abetting an assault of an individual with a disability in August of 2021.

The incident happened on June 19, 2019, at Danby House, where the three women worked in memory care. Jordan filmed a resident choking another resident while she called for help instead of intervening. She then shared the video with McKey and Tyson.

McKey pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. She was given a year’s probation and a suspended sentence of 45 days.

Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. She was given a suspended sentence of 30 days and a year’s probation.

Both women must stay away from Danby House and are not allowed to have contact with residents there or each other.

According to Winston-Salem police, the two female residents in the fight did not appear to be hurt.