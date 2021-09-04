2-year-old dies after being shot in inside North Carolina home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2-year-old died Friday evening after being shot inside a home, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. to a reported shooting on Martindale Road, police said. When they arrived, they didn’t find anyone but learned that the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a car.

Officers saw the car on Highway 311 near Interstate 40 and called for Forsyth County Emergency Services, which took the victim, a two-year-old child, to a local hospital. The child died despite life-saving measures by EMS and hospital workers.

The investigation is in the early stages, and the scene is active. Information gathered so far indicates that a gun was fired inside the home and the child was shot, police said. Police are not searching for suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have asked for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-0728-3904. In addition, the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.