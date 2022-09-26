CLEVELAND, T.N. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

At about 1 p.m., crews with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire & Rescue were all dispatched to an address in Bradley County after neighbors called to report that a two-year-old was found inside their pool.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency workers and neighbors administered lifesaving efforts to the two-year-old at the scene.

Officials are unsure how long the child was inside the pool before the call was made and crews arrived at the scene.

The child was transported to a hospital where efforts to revive them continued. On Sunday, officials said the child was in critical condition. The child’s current condition remains unknown.

No further information was immediately available. This incident remains under investigation.