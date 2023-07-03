GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 2-year-old girl was killed Saturday in Greenville County after getting hit and pinned between two vehicles, authorities said.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. in the driveway of a home on Eldorado Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,

Two-year-old Carla Danielle Lobo-Lara was standing in her driveway behind a parked car when she was hit by a 2008 Ford pickup and pinned between the two vehicles, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford truck was not hurt. The highway patrol is investigating.