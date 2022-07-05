SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — At least 17 people were taken to the hospital Monday after a series of wrecks on Interstate 85 in Anderson County resulted in a massive pileup.

Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 31 and led to the highway being shut down for several hours, according to EMS officials. The interstate has since reopened.

At least one tractor-trailer was involved, and at least two vehicles went off the road and hit trees with one of them flipping in the process.

Information about the number of injuries related to the accidents has not been released by emergency officials.