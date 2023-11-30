THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Thomasville.

According to the Thomasville Fire Department, just before 10:30 a.m., they were called to an apartment building on James Avenue. Police in the vicinity arrived to help with evacuating residents.

The building, operated by the Thomasville Housing Authority, was “heavily involved” with flames visible through the roof.

Two people, an adult and a child, were slightly injured while escaping their burning apartment but did not need to go to the hospital.

The fire department says that neighboring residents opened their homes to the displaced residents so they didn’t have to wait in the cold. Displaced residents met with the American Red Cross at Thomasville Housing Authority’s Life Skills Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The City of Thomasville says 20 residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.