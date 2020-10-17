20-year-old injured in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in Lumberton Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of Nevada Street. The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for his injuries and then flown to another hospital.

Police said the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still gathering information about the shooting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paula McMillan at 910-671-3845.

