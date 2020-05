ROBESON CO, NC – A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash near Maxton on Sunday night.

Hunter LeKay Scott, of Maxton, was driving on Highway 71 when her car crossed the center line and struck another car head-on, according to First Sergeant S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Three people in the other car suffered minor injuries, Sgt. Lewis said.

No charges are expected to be filed.