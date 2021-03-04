$200,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina is set to expire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say two weeks remain to cash in on a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 that was sold in North Charleston.

You should check your tickets if you purchased a Powerball ticket from Spinx #352 on Ashley Phosphate Road in September.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number with the purchase of PowerPlay.

The winning ticket much be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, or if mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by that date.

Powerball Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers for the winning ticket from the September 19, 2020 drawing are 11-14-23-47-57, Powerball: 14.