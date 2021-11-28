2021 South Carolina sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020.
Officials counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560. A record of nearly 8,800 nests were counted in 2019.
Loggerheads are the Palmetto State’s primary nesting sea turtles. But the department this year reported a Kemp’s ridley nest and five green sea turtle nests.
DNR state sea turtle coordinator Michelle Pate says 16% of nests were washed away last year, including some by Hurricane Isaias.
This year, 3.4% of eggs were lost, including a larger share to predators.