21 people displaced after Mt. Pleasant Fire crews battle large apartment fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This afternoon the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments.

#BREAKING Large apartment fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant. You can see the huge smoke plume from the Ravenel Bridge #chsnews pic.twitter.com/WWlgA8UuKG — Deanne Roberts (@DeanneWCBD) October 12, 2019

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, MPFD responded to the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Drive. at 2:22 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

There were no injuries sustained because of the fire.

The Red Cross says at least 21 people are being displaced as a result of the apartment fire.

“Team members provided comfort kits, containing personal hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs to the families impacted,” Ben Williamson with the Red Cross said. “Seven team members were on the scene for several hours Saturday to make sure residents had what they needed in the wake of the large fire.”

Red Cross team members are also providing mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it.

Mount Pleasant police were on scene as well. The entrance was blocked off for several officers. No one could go in or out of the complex.

The huge plume of smoke is visible for miles.

