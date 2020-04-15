SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was charged with voluntary manslaughter in a shooting death of a 16-year-old in Robeson County.
Chad Locklear, 22, of Shannon, was accused of shooting 16-year-old, James M. Jones, of Shannon, around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Rennert Road in Shannon, deputies said.
Jones was transported to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Locklear was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 22-year-old charged in shooting of 16-year-old in Robeson Co.
- 2-vehicle crash injures 3 people in Horry County; drivers asked to avoid the area
- 16-year-old charged in shooting in Robeson Co.
- Popular Blue Crab Festival in Little River postponed until October
- Smithfield S.D. meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America