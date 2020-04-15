22-year-old charged in shooting of 16-year-old in Robeson Co.

SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was charged with voluntary manslaughter in a shooting death of a 16-year-old in Robeson County.

Chad Locklear, 22, of Shannon, was accused of shooting 16-year-old, James M. Jones, of Shannon, around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Rennert Road in Shannon, deputies said.

Jones was transported to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Locklear was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

LATEST HEADLINES: