22-year-old shot in the back of the head in Robeson Co.

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was shot in the back of the head in Red Springs.

According to police, the 22-year-old showed up at Southeastern Regional Medical Center at 1:39 a.m. Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound. Hospital staff said the victim had a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and the bullet traveled down his back and lodged into his lungs.

The victim was transported to Chapel Hill due to the extent of his injuries, police said. Hospital staff said he was alert and conscious.

The incident was reported to happen on E. 8th Ave. in Red Springs.

The incident is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

