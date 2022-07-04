FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of about 230 soldiers from Fort Bragg returned home Sunday from a European deployment just ahead of Independence Day.

It was the second group of troops to return home after thousands were deployed to Poland six months ago. President Joe Biden sent 5,000 Fort Bragg troops to Europe as the Russian military started to surround Ukraine’s border and then started a war.

About 300 82nd Airborne paratroopers returned home on Tuesday, landing at Pope Army Airfield.

The latest group returning home was expected to arrive after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Msg. Brian Rodan, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division. However, Sunday afternoon, officials said the return had been delayed until about 5:30 p.m. The troops finally arrived about 6 p.m.

The Fort Bragg troops were rapidly deployed to Europe in February to reinforce and reassure NATO allies.