CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice.

CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17.

The attraction will feature four golf simulators and a putting green, as well as other games like shuffleboard, foosball, darts, cornhole and pool.

There will also be “an upscale bar” serving whiskeys, bourbons, wines, foods and a cigar bar, according to the business’s Instagram page.

One of the more unique features of CHS Golf is the 24-hour access, which owners said will be available with certain membership plans.

While the logistics are still being worked out, the team behind CHS Golf said that members will be able to play whenever they want.

Click here for more information about the expected opening date and membership plans.